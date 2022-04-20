Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of Braze stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 8,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,986. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83. Braze has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $645,323.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 322,390 shares in the company, valued at $12,115,416.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 38,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $1,450,663.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 402,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,119,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

