Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRDG stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

