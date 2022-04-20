Bridge Oracle 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $363.46 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.05 or 0.07432558 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,048.38 or 0.99572322 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

