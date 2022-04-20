Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 292 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ VRTS traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.74. 30,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.53. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.24 and a 1-year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.