Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 218,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,276. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $869.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.