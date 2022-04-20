Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in KLA by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in KLA by 69.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $17.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.59. 1,291,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,402. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.85.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

