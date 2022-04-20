Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $172.56. 1,081,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

