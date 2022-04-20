Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $14.93 on Wednesday, reaching $315.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,671. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $325.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.26.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.