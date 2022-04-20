Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 70,337 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. 462,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,385. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

