Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,723,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,502,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

