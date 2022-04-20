Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 2,580 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,134 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,391 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after purchasing an additional 858,211 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,347,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,498,000 after purchasing an additional 853,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $58.67. 3,698,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

