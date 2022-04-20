Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 972.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 972.86 ($12.66).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BVIC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Britvic alerts:

BVIC traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 842 ($10.95). The stock had a trading volume of 465,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 819.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 875.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 716.54 ($9.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.