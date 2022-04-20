Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $597.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,892. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.56 and a 200 day moving average of $581.10. The stock has a market cap of $244.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

