Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

