Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. B. Riley decreased their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FORM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $50.48.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

