Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will post $550.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.80 million. Redfin posted sales of $268.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.96.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,529,815. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 1,838,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. Redfin has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.