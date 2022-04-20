Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

