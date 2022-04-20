Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Announce $2.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Travelers Companies posted earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.95. 102,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

