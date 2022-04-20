Brokerages Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $200.66. 10,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,192. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.22. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

