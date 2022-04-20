Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will report $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

