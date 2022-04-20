Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post $0.85 EPS

Brokerages predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.98. FOX reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $49,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 226,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. FOX has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

