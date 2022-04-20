Brokerages Expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Isoray also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Isoray.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,468. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

