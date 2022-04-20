Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Announce $2.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) to post $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $248.35. 119,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

