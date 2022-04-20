Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,454.44

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,448.89 ($18.85).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTO shares. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.61) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,340 ($17.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.17) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down GBX 48.50 ($0.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,638.50 ($21.32). 2,674,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,585.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,453.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.66). The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

