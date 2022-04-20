Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th.

AGTC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,046. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 316,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 66,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

