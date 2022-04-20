Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Price Target at $25.75

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,623. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.61%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

