Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Target Price at $21.00

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,788. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

