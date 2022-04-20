Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $23.60

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

RPAY traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 4,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,226. Repay has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Repay by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Repay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,162,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Repay by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Repay by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

