Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,218,000 after buying an additional 130,361 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,523,000 after acquiring an additional 533,785 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,299,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,075,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Shares of BEP opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

