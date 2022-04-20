BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.45

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.45 and traded as high as $23.31. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 35,926 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $455.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

