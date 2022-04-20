Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Shares Down 1.3%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 8,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 22,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Butler National alerts:

About Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.