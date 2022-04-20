C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $64.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 175.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.45. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 254,993 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

