Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Trading Down 0.1%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.98. 18,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 242,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $721,000.

