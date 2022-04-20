CafeSwap Token (BREW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $134,667.44 and $9.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.67 or 0.07342367 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,531.31 or 1.00023474 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 13,085,525 coins and its circulating supply is 12,682,249 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

