Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $13.17 Average PT from Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

CANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cano Health stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. 262,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cano Health by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 227,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,340,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

