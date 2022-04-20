Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.07

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.07 and last traded at C$7.14, with a volume of 961287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.68.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.