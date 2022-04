Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 459,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 171,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

