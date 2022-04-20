Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.19

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $3.19. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 152,388 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 67,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

