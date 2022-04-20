Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

