Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.24. Approximately 179,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 235,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRDL shares. Raymond James cut Cardiol Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a market cap of C$142.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

