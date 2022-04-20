Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of CVNA traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. 5,346,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Carvana by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.