Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $346.29 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Casper has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $346.29 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.58 or 0.07392279 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,221.43 or 1.00053187 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,811,067,631 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,162,088 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.