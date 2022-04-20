Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $57,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.66. 84,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,710. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

