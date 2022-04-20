Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Update

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

