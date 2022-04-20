CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 11.5% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $363.23 million and approximately $23.07 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,176,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

