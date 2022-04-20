Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. 5,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,502. Celanese has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

