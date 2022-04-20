Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will post $935.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $921.50 million and the highest is $955.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

