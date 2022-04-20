Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Up to $86.50

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.50, but opened at $89.18. Chase shares last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $836.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Chase by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

