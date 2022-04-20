Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.22. 11,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 13,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 21.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile (CVE:CKG)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.