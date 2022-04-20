Chimpion Price Hits $2.44 on Major Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $2.44 or 0.00005918 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $77.36 million and $221,371.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

